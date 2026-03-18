Couples are sharing their love stories with a new offering from inRegister | By Bre Pizzolato -

Like a marriage built on a strong foundation or a fine wine, inRegister Weddings just keeps getting better with time.

Love stories written by brides or their families debuted in the January 2026 issue as a new offering for two-page paid wedding announcements. Newlyweds and their families have the opportunity to share their stories and the unique, sentimental details that went into their big days.

The new offering came on the heels of the expansion of the inRegister Weddings tradition, which began with the January 2025 Winter Weddings issue, to two print issues published in January and June each year.

The deadline to submit a wedding, anniversary or engagement announcement for the June Weddings issue is Monday, March 23.

Learn more about the inRegister Weddings and reserve your announcement here.