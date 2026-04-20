Ask the Expert: Interiors, sponsored by Avery Deranger Interiors | By Sponsored Content -

Avery Deranger

Owner & Founder

Avery Deranger Interiors

What’s one piece of advice you wish every client knew before starting a renovation?

Regardless of project size, partnering with a designer brings clarity and confidence to the process. With my formal training in interior design and a foundation in construction, each detail is intentionally planned to create a smooth, well-executed result. Actually, Hiring an interior designer can save you money by preventing costly mistakes, improving planning, and giving you access to better pricing. I ensure everything—from furniture sizing to finishes and layouts—is correct the first time, avoiding expensive re-dos or change orders. I coordinate closely with contractors to reduce delays and miscommunication. Most importantly, I guide you in allocating your budget with intention—focusing on impactful elements while identifying areas to save—resulting in a refined, high-end project without excess cost.

In a world of fast furniture and trend- chasing, how do you help clients invest in pieces that will last?

I guide my clients toward thoughtful, timeless selections designed to endure in both quality and style. Rather than chasing trends, I focus on strong craftsmanship, classic silhouettes, and materials that won’t feel dated over time. I often incorporate performance fabrics for durability and livability, ensuring pieces are as functional as they are beautiful. A soft, neutral palette creates a versatile foundation, while personality is layered through pillows, artwork, and accessories—elements that are easy to update as tastes evolve. This approach allows clients to invest wisely in foundational pieces while maintaining the flexibility to refresh their space, resulting in a design that feels both elevated and enduring.

What drew you to interior design in the first place?

From a young age—and still today—I’ve been drawn to my mother’s collection of Architectural Digest, Southern Home, and Veranda, endlessly inspired by the layers, details, and storytelling within each space. Having a family member in the design industry, even in fashion, further inspired my creativity and appreciation for the field. Over time, that passionevolved into a deep love for textiles— their textures, patterns, and the role they play in creating a layered, thoughtful space.

4353 Perkins Rd Ste. 12-D, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

[email protected] | 225-933-7180