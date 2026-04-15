Find Your Beat in Greenwood, Mississippi
Sponsored by Visit Greenwood
Greenwood, Mississippi sits at the very heart of the Delta, where history, culture, food and
music converge. From world class dining to historic landmarks, this city invites travelers
to explore deeply and experience fully. Here are 10 must do activities for those seeking
the essence of the Delta.
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Historic Downtown Greenwood
Stroll through historic streets lined with art galleries, boutiques and local eateries. Stop at
Fan and Johnny’s, a James Beard Award-winning favorite, and savor everything from
smoked barbecue to decadent desserts. Every corner offers a taste of Delta hospitality.
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Grand Boulevard
Meander down Grand Boulevard, where majestic oaks frame stately homes and verdant
gardens. This walking tour captures the city’s elegance and offers insight into
Greenwood’s architectural history.
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The Alluvian Hotel & Spa
Indulge in a rejuvenating spa treatment or unwind in luxury accommodations. The Alluvian
blends Southern charm with refined comfort, making it the perfect retreat after a day of
exploration.
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Viking Cooking School
Join hands on classes at Viking Cooking School and master Delta inspired cuisine. Learn to
prepare local dishes, work with fresh ingredients and bring a taste of the South home with
you.
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Yazoo River and River Trail Park
Enjoy scenic walking trails, relax by the river or take a boat ride. River Trail Park offers
serene views and a peaceful connection to the Delta’s natural beauty.
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Emmett Till Memorial & Bryant’s Grocery
Reflect at the Emmett Till Memorial Statue and visit Bryant’s Grocery, the site of Till’s
historic encounter. These landmarks provide a meaningful lens into Greenwood’s past and
the civil rights movement.
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Robert Johnson’s Grave
Honor the legendary blues musician at his final resting place at Little Zion Church. The site celebrates a man whose music shaped American blues and left a legacy.
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Tallahatchie Flats
Stay in restored sharecropper cabins for a distinctive experience. The blend of comfort
and history makes Tallahatchie Flats a memorable Delta retreat.
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Museum of the Mississippi Delta
Explore exhibits featuring Native American artifacts, Civil War memorabilia and
Mississippi art. Each display connects visitors to the region’s cultural heartbeat.
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Greenwood Trailblazer Digital Passport
Discover the city interactively with the Brightr Greenwood Trailblazer passport. Scan QR
codes at historic markers, track your journey and earn prizes while exploring Greenwood’s
landmarks. It’s a modern twist on experiencing history and culture.
Greenwood also offers specialized tours such as ‘The Help’ locations and convenient
access via Amtrak. Visitors can use Greenwood’s interactive map to plan a culinary,
historical or musical itinerary across more than 300 attractions within an hour’s drive.
Make Greenwood your home base for your stay and stray out into the Delta.
Whether you are sampling iconic Delta flavors, walking beneath oak lined boulevards or
scanning your way through the Greenwood Trailblazer, the city promises experiences that
resonate long after your visit. Plan your visit today at VisitGreenwood.com and Find Your
Beat from the Heart of the Delta.