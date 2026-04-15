Find Your Beat in Greenwood, Mississippi | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Visit Greenwood

Greenwood, Mississippi sits at the very heart of the Delta, where history, culture, food and

music converge. From world class dining to historic landmarks, this city invites travelers

to explore deeply and experience fully. Here are 10 must do activities for those seeking

the essence of the Delta.

Historic Downtown Greenwood

Stroll through historic streets lined with art galleries, boutiques and local eateries. Stop at

Fan and Johnny’s, a James Beard Award-winning favorite, and savor everything from

smoked barbecue to decadent desserts. Every corner offers a taste of Delta hospitality.

Grand Boulevard

Meander down Grand Boulevard, where majestic oaks frame stately homes and verdant

gardens. This walking tour captures the city’s elegance and offers insight into

Greenwood’s architectural history.

The Alluvian Hotel & Spa

Indulge in a rejuvenating spa treatment or unwind in luxury accommodations. The Alluvian

blends Southern charm with refined comfort, making it the perfect retreat after a day of

exploration.

Viking Cooking School

Join hands on classes at Viking Cooking School and master Delta inspired cuisine. Learn to

prepare local dishes, work with fresh ingredients and bring a taste of the South home with

you.

Yazoo River and River Trail Park

Enjoy scenic walking trails, relax by the river or take a boat ride. River Trail Park offers

serene views and a peaceful connection to the Delta’s natural beauty.

Emmett Till Memorial & Bryant’s Grocery

Reflect at the Emmett Till Memorial Statue and visit Bryant’s Grocery, the site of Till’s

historic encounter. These landmarks provide a meaningful lens into Greenwood’s past and

the civil rights movement.

Robert Johnson’s Grave

Honor the legendary blues musician at his final resting place at Little Zion Church. The site celebrates a man whose music shaped American blues and left a legacy.

Tallahatchie Flats

Stay in restored sharecropper cabins for a distinctive experience. The blend of comfort

and history makes Tallahatchie Flats a memorable Delta retreat.

Museum of the Mississippi Delta

Explore exhibits featuring Native American artifacts, Civil War memorabilia and

Mississippi art. Each display connects visitors to the region’s cultural heartbeat.

Greenwood Trailblazer Digital Passport

Discover the city interactively with the Brightr Greenwood Trailblazer passport. Scan QR

codes at historic markers, track your journey and earn prizes while exploring Greenwood’s

landmarks. It’s a modern twist on experiencing history and culture.

Greenwood also offers specialized tours such as ‘The Help’ locations and convenient

access via Amtrak. Visitors can use Greenwood’s interactive map to plan a culinary,

historical or musical itinerary across more than 300 attractions within an hour’s drive.

Make Greenwood your home base for your stay and stray out into the Delta.

Whether you are sampling iconic Delta flavors, walking beneath oak lined boulevards or

scanning your way through the Greenwood Trailblazer, the city promises experiences that

resonate long after your visit. Plan your visit today at VisitGreenwood.com and Find Your

Beat from the Heart of the Delta.