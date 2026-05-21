An evening of elegance: Celebrate love in the Capital Region with inRegister

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Special Promotion

Wedding season has arrived and with it, the perfect reason to celebrate. inRegister cordially invites you to the soirée of the season on Thursday, June 4th at the Hilton Capitol Center—an evening honoring brides, brides-to-be, and newlyweds of the Capital Region.

The evening will be filled with live music by Vermillion Strings, and Champagne will flow, accompanying savory bites by the Hilton. Attending guests will be entered into giveaways boasting exclusive prizes from our sponsors: Hilton Capitol Center, ToneBR, Sweetheart Nails, Sherman & Balhoff Orthodontics, Paris Parker Salons & Spas, City Group Hospitality, Ideal Weightloss Solutions, and Taylor Morris Events.

So, let’s gather, dress to impress, and enjoy a night celebrating inRegister Weddings.
Grab your girls and RSVP today to secure your place at this unforgettable evening!

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