Understanding heart disease in women

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May is Women’s Health Month, an important reminder that heart disease and heart attacks often present more subtly in women. It’s especially important to recognize that women’s risk can increase over time, particularly after life events such as pregnancy, menopause, and hormonal changes.

Heart disease occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. A heart attack occurs when blood flow is suddenly blocked in one of the coronary arteries.

With heart disease, symptoms often develop gradually and may include unusual fatigue, shortness of breath, discomfort in the neck, jaw, back, or abdomen, indigestion, dizziness, swelling in the legs, or heart palpitations. Heart attack symptoms usually appear suddenly and may be more severe, but can present similarly, including chest pressure, pain radiating to the neck, jaw, back, or abdomen, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting or indigestion, cold sweats, or extreme fatigue.

Knowing what to look for and paying attention to subtle changes can make a life-saving difference. Learn more about heart disease or schedule an appointment here.

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