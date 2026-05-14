Nurses Day specials at Perkins Rowe

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Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Nurses Day is Tuesday, May 12, and Perkins Rowe is proud to celebrate the incredible individuals who dedicate their lives to caring for others. In honor of their hard work and compassion, several businesses at Perkins Rowe will offer exclusive discounts and special promotions just for nurses.

Whether they are looking to enjoy a little retail therapy, a relaxing meal or a well-deserved break, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the day. It is a small way of saying thank you for the long hours, unwavering dedication and the vital role nurses play in the community every single day.

Click here to view the full list of offers and join the celebration.

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