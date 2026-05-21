What high blood pressure is doing to the cardiovascular system … silently

|
By
-

Sponsored by 

This Women’s Health Month, it’s important to highlight one of the most common—and often undetected—threats to women’s cardiovascular health: hypertension.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease in women. Many assume they would feel it if they had high blood pressure, but most of the time they don’t. It often causes no symptoms at all, earning it the nickname “the silent killer.”

Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries as it circulates through your heart and blood vessels. When it becomes too high, it can damage the arteries, brain, kidneys, and eyes, and it increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. This risk can also increase in women over time, especially after menopause.

Blood pressure is considered high when readings are 130/80 mm Hg or higher. High blood pressure often has no symptoms, but when they do occur, they may include headaches, dizziness, vision changes, chest discomfort, or heart palpitations.

Knowing your numbers and staying consistent with screenings is one of the most important steps in prevention. Learn more about hypertension or schedule an appointment here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

An evening of elegance: Celebrate...

Special Promotion Wedding season has arrived and with it, the perfect reason to celebrate.

When should you buy rather...

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending There’s a conversation Doug Bickley has had more times than

Your Backyard, Reimagined: Louisiana Turf...

Sponsored by Louisiana Turf Company Picture stepping out your back door into a space that feels

Riverside can turn your laundry...

Sponsored by Riverside Custom Cabinets Kitchens and living rooms get the big renovation budgets.

Understanding heart disease in women

Sponsored by May is Women’s Health Month, an important reminder that heart disease and heart

TRENDING STORIES