Varicose and spider veins: A warning sign?

|
By
-

Sponsored by

This Women’s Health Month, it is important to understand the impact vein disease can have on women. Vein disease occurs when veins in the legs become weakened or damaged and do not return blood efficiently to the heart, causing blood to pool in the legs.

Women are up to three times more likely than men to develop venous disease. Hormonal changes can weaken vein walls and valves, and pregnancy increases blood volume, adding further strain. Multiple births raise the risk even more.

While light blue veins can be normal, progressive changes or persistent discomfort should not be ignored. Symptoms such as leg pain, swelling, heaviness or tightness in the legs, aching, throbbing, or burning pain, as well as spider veins, varicose veins, or sores that do not heal, may be signs of vein disease.

Relief is possible. Vein disease is treatable through lifestyle changes or minimally invasive procedures. A simple ultrasound can detect it early, and knowing when to seek help is critical. Healthy legs are essential to a healthy cardiovascular system.

Learn more about vein disease or schedule an appointment here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Why intimate events leave the...

Sponsored by Coretta’s Elegant Events The most memorable events are rarely defined by how

Protecting your cardiovascular health at...

Sponsored by At any age, it is important to be proactive about your health, understand your

What high blood pressure is...

Sponsored by  This Women’s Health Month, it’s important to highlight one of the most

An evening of elegance: Celebrate...

Special Promotion Wedding season has arrived and with it, the perfect reason to celebrate.

When should you buy rather...

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending There’s a conversation Doug Bickley has had more times than

TRENDING STORIES