In a New Light: Inside Jewel Centanni’s candlelit celebration of being a ‘tini bit older | By Bre Pizzolato -

Jewel Centanni’s 35th birthday celebration at The Gilmour was a toast to both a personal milestone and a bright, glowing future in store for the venue. In the candlelit glow of the historic estate in the heart of Baton Rouge, Jewel and her husband, Vincent, gathered their closest friends and family to toast a burgeoning vision.

“The setting felt especially meaningful, as we had just acquired the property and are beginning a new chapter for it with a fresh vision for its future in hospitality,” she explains. “In that way, the evening became a dual celebration—both a birthday gathering and a quiet, exciting toast to the future of the property.”

The celebration’s theme offers a masterclass in playful sophistication. “A ‘Tini Bit Older” served as a nod to several personal details, including the couple’s surname and the milestone at hand. And it seamlessly tied in the signature cocktails crafted for the evening—a bruised Vesper martini dubbed The Centinni, and the 35 Carat Cocktail.

“Altogether, the theme felt cheeky, celebratory and just self-aware enough,” Jewel says. “A stylish way of saying that, although I am celebrating another birthday… I am just a ‘tini bit older.”

The evening’s palette of understated opulence featured overflowing champagne-toned linens, whimsical florals and layered glassware, creating a romantic, slightly theatrical feel with a sense of old-world elegance.

“My vision began with whimsical florals, abundant candlelight and richly ruched layers of ornate fabric—all as a nod to the history and character of the venue,” Jewel adds.

Dreamy live acoustics by Melissa Bret, a classically trained pianist and self-taught guitarist known for her sultry, bluesy tones, accentuated the welcoming, intimate vibe.

“Melissa Bret joined us to perform that evening, and her presence brought such a soulful, beautiful layer to the celebration,” Jewel says. “We had just met her a few weeks earlier during her residency at an Atlanta hotel and were immediately drawn to her artistry.”

For Jewel, the laughter, conversation and memories shared around the table were the most memorable. “There was something so special about gathering everyone in such an intimate setting, with the room glowing and the night unfolding so naturally,” she says.

As the seasons shift, so is the vision for The Gilmour. The new owners have offered a toast to the estate’s history as the venue’s next chapter takes shape, promising to raise their glasses again soon.

Vendors

Photographer: Julie Milne Soirée Social

Event Design, Coordination & Florals: Angela Marie Events & Florals

Venue: The Gilmour

Cuisine: Gilded Artichoke

Rental decor: Element

Linens: Nuage Designs Linens

Live Music: Melissa Bret