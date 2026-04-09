The future is now for these young Capital Region innovators, creators and leaders | By Kelli Bozeman -

“Better in BTR” is more than the name of the splashy digital campaign that was launched by the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership in 2024 with a goal of attracting young professionals to the Capital Region and keeping them here. It’s also a mantra for the honorees chosen as 225 Magazine’s “Twenty in their 20s” class for 2026. These young people take pride in their community and are working to make it better, by launching their own businesses and nonprofits, crafting life-changing legislation, making movies and developing big-business deals. “I’m tired of this narrative that you have to leave the state to be an artist,” reflects 29-year-old film studio founder Brett Roblez.

TC Nash, 29

Luci Patin, 22

Tatiana Gonzalez Quiroga, 26

Kendrick Henson, 26

Jacob Loveland, 24

Kristen Nuss Cruz, 29

Taryn Brasher, 29

Gabby Davis, 23

Jada McGuin, 28

Zein Clayton, 21

Alysia Guin, 29

Jacob Ellis, 28

Anna Heine Ginn, 27

Brandon Ginn, 26

Jase Augustus, 23

Thomas Kadair, 27

Samantha Abshire, 29

Tyler Sansone, 29

Tarick Johnson, 27

Brett Roblez, 27

This article was originally published in the April 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.