Meet the 2026 Furball Honorees | By Kamryn Tramonte -

As always, this year’s Furball court was filled with good boys and girls. From those who fit into a purse to those who barely squeeze onto laps, these pups helped raise funds for Companion Animal Alliance in style.

Meet the furry friends who shone on stage this year.

Bently

Breed: Mixed

About him: Bently is known for his love of dressing up, befriending strangers and playing with his favorite lampchop toy.

Owner: Jessica Reynolds

Bowie

Breed: Mini Golden Doodle

About him: This bougie boy enjoys spending his free-time playing away on his pet piano.

Owner: Rachel Ezzo

Cartier

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

About him: This pup fits the name and will pick a soft blanket over getting his paws dirty any day.

Owner: Carolyn Hill

Dolores

Breed: Yorkie & Shih Tzu Mix

About her: Dolores is a jack of all trades when it comes to tricks and she’s eager to show off her “give kiss” command.

Owner: Mary Catherine Joiner

Franny

Breed: Mixed

About her: As “most likely to be scared of her own shadow,” Franny is a gentle giant whose favorite thing is belly rubs.

Owner: Rivers Hughey

Lucy

Breed: Chihuahua mix

About her: This princess loves dressing up and going to work with her mom.

Owner: Travis McLavy

Maggie

Breed: French Bulldog

About her: Known for her fun spirit and supersonic hearing, Maggie is a party girl who’s ready to jam out.

Owner: Dan Bergeron

Mannie

Breed: Pembrook Welsh Corgi

About him: Mannie will flawlessly pose for the camera… but he may trade you for a snack while doing it.

Owner: Nikki Kipps

Maple

Breed: Mixed

About her: Maple is a social butterfly who loves to make new friends and ignite laughter wherever she goes.

Owner: Nick Fawley

Mary Ginger

Breed: Mixed

About her: She may have the heart and energy of a puppy, but this 11-year-old is a furball of social awkwardness.

Owner: Laney Sanders

Murph

Breed: Bernedoodle

About him: Murph is a certified high-five enthusiast who may or may not eat a Nerf Dart when you’re not looking.

Owner: Nikki Davis

Pablo

Breed: Terrier

About him: This handsome boy’s favorite thing is a car ride with the windows down.

Owner: Jim Urdiales

Paddington

Breed: Pitbull/Staffordshire Terrier

About him: Similar to the bear, this Paddington can open his own doors, too.

Owner: Logan Anderson

Piper

Breed: Chihuahua

About her: Although she lives on a farm with many other animals, Piper found her best friend in the one closest to her size: Darci, her cat sister.

Owner: Jami Redmond

Roxie

Breed: Mixed

About her: While she may be a drama queen, this pup often has a smile on her face, showing off her missing tooth.

Owner: Parker Placun

Shaq

Breed: Mixed

About him: This gentle giant loves people and simply must find the nearest lap to sit in at all times.

For more information on Furball and to see when winners are announced, check out their Instagram.