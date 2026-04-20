Meet the 2026 Furball Honorees
As always, this year’s Furball court was filled with good boys and girls. From those who fit into a purse to those who barely squeeze onto laps, these pups helped raise funds for Companion Animal Alliance in style.
Meet the furry friends who shone on stage this year.
Bently
Breed: Mixed
About him: Bently is known for his love of dressing up, befriending strangers and playing with his favorite lampchop toy.
Owner: Jessica Reynolds
Bowie
Breed: Mini Golden Doodle
About him: This bougie boy enjoys spending his free-time playing away on his pet piano.
Owner: Rachel Ezzo
Cartier
Breed: Yorkshire Terrier
About him: This pup fits the name and will pick a soft blanket over getting his paws dirty any day.
Owner: Carolyn Hill
Dolores
Breed: Yorkie & Shih Tzu Mix
About her: Dolores is a jack of all trades when it comes to tricks and she’s eager to show off her “give kiss” command.
Owner: Mary Catherine Joiner
Franny
Breed: Mixed
About her: As “most likely to be scared of her own shadow,” Franny is a gentle giant whose favorite thing is belly rubs.
Owner: Rivers Hughey
Lucy
Breed: Chihuahua mix
About her: This princess loves dressing up and going to work with her mom.
Owner: Travis McLavy
Maggie
Breed: French Bulldog
About her: Known for her fun spirit and supersonic hearing, Maggie is a party girl who’s ready to jam out.
Owner: Dan Bergeron
Mannie
Breed: Pembrook Welsh Corgi
About him: Mannie will flawlessly pose for the camera… but he may trade you for a snack while doing it.
Owner: Nikki Kipps
Maple
Breed: Mixed
About her: Maple is a social butterfly who loves to make new friends and ignite laughter wherever she goes.
Owner: Nick Fawley
Mary Ginger
Breed: Mixed
About her: She may have the heart and energy of a puppy, but this 11-year-old is a furball of social awkwardness.
Owner: Laney Sanders
Murph
Breed: Bernedoodle
About him: Murph is a certified high-five enthusiast who may or may not eat a Nerf Dart when you’re not looking.
Owner: Nikki Davis
Pablo
Breed: Terrier
About him: This handsome boy’s favorite thing is a car ride with the windows down.
Owner: Jim Urdiales
Paddington
Breed: Pitbull/Staffordshire Terrier
About him: Similar to the bear, this Paddington can open his own doors, too.
Owner: Logan Anderson
Piper
Breed: Chihuahua
About her: Although she lives on a farm with many other animals, Piper found her best friend in the one closest to her size: Darci, her cat sister.
Owner: Jami Redmond
Roxie
Breed: Mixed
About her: While she may be a drama queen, this pup often has a smile on her face, showing off her missing tooth.
Owner: Parker Placun
Shaq
Breed: Mixed
About him: This gentle giant loves people and simply must find the nearest lap to sit in at all times.
For more information on Furball and to see when winners are announced, check out their Instagram.