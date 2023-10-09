Throwback Thursday: Style tips straight from 1996 | By Ryn Lakvold -

Although the feeling of fall has only been here for a week so far, we’ve been planning our cold-weather outfits since temperatures hit 70 degrees. But, this year, we’re resisting the urge to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe to suit the new season.

Rather, we’re taking advice, as we always have, from the pages of our own magazine. In an article written by Pam Kennon from the March 1996 issue of inRegister, Ned and Robin Garland of Garland & Co. gave some style tips that have stood the test of time.

“You can have a nice wardrobe without spending a lot of money,” explains Ned. “You just invest in a few quality basics and build on them.”

For him, a navy blazer is the unisex answer for the most essential staple piece due to its timelessness and versatility. And we agree. Even some 27 years later, navy blazers are still just as popular. And with styles favoring the late 1990s lately, it’s likely that the exact blazers from 1996 would be just as fashionable now.

“Build your wardrobe using components of the same and contrasting colors. Every time you buy a new outfit, create in your mind other looks with what you already have in your closet,” says Robin. “The trends come and go, but we always return to those classic looks.”

It seems like the classic look will never die, because fashion podcast host and style enthusiast Katherine Patrick agrees that staple pieces are so important in creating a wardrobe.

“Instead of building a new closet that drains you dry every month, build a wardrobe that can be styled in 100 different ways with timeless items that never go out of style,” she says. “Staple items are the foundation of a capsule closet and that’s why they are so important in building a forever wardrobe.”

Read the full article below for more old school tips on creating an ideal wardrobe. And for Patrick’s top five wardrobe staples and how to style them in 2023, check out this story.