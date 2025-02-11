Edit owner, Lauren Bailey Pollard, modeling the sleek and chic Veronica Beard jeans that Meghan Markle was recently seen wearing. Photo courtesy Edit by LBP.

Match with Meghan Markle in these trending jeans

Bootcut jeans are having an epic resurgence.

If Kendrick Lamar didn’t prove it during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday, Meghan Markle did on Monday at the 2025 Invictus Games. Markle stepped out in a chic pair of Veronica Beard fitted flare-outs in dark denim. For those looking to add the coveted skinny flare jeans to their closet, Edit by LBP carries them locally.

 

Jeans are always on trend, but wide-leg styles—we’re looking at you, barrel jeans—have been on the rise for some time. Finally, a refreshing return to a more flattering pant silhouette.

Veronica Beard skinny flare jeans, $298, Edit by LBP.

“Meghan’s commitment to her wardrobe staples only proves the age-old adage: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Vogue said in its article on her understated look. And while we’ve always been here for her quiet luxury style, we couldn’t agree more.

