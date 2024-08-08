Wrap up the Hollydays with purpose: Shop for a cause this season, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

While summer still lingers in Louisiana, excitement for the upcoming holidays is building. It’s time for everyone to embrace the spirit of giving and get a head start on holiday shopping at the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s annual holiday market, Hollydays!

The 41st annual Hollydays market will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center October 17-19. Attendees can discover unique gifts, enjoy special events, food, fashion, and entertainment, all while supporting the Junior League’s programs.

Everyone should mark their calendars, invite friends, and get ready to celebrate the holidays! Click here for tickets and more information. The Junior League of Baton Rouge is dedicated to improving the community through the leadership and action of trained volunteers.