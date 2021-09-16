Wellness Tip of the Week, sponsored by The Covery: Immunity boost—nature’s little helper

Our bodies are designed with a natural immune system that is quite remarkable, but at times like this, nature could use a little boost. The pandemic, stress, injury, or simply living with bad habits can lead to illness, low energy, looking tired or “old,” and even mood swings. Immunity-boosting IV fluids can help. By circumventing the digestive tract, they often provide immediate and long-term results. Athletes, performers, and people from every walk of life have discovered that the occasional IV infusion can make a world of difference in fighting off disease and increasing mental and physical performance. For details, visit The Covery at TheCovery.com