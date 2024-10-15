Celebrate the Season: Poinsettias & Prosecco, A Rural Life Christmas, and Louisiana Lights, sponsored by Burden Museum & Gardens

Get into the holiday spirit at Burden Museum & Gardens. On Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., enjoy Poinsettias & Prosecco, a 21+ evening at Louisiana Lights with small bites, drinks, live music, and a live auction. Tickets are $100. Get your tickets today! Check the Special Nights section.

On Dec. 8, start with A Rural Life Christmas from 10 a.m. to dusk, featuring traditional festivities, music, artisans, and photos with Papa Noel. Then, enjoy the 5:30 p.m. Louisiana Lights show. A $15 ticket covers both events. Tickets available here.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 29, experience the magic of Louisiana Lights – Where the Holidays Shine. Get tickets here.

