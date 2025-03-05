Designing the ultimate backyard oasis: How a local pool company brought this family’s vision to life | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company

When the Castellanos family decided to transform their backyard into a true outdoor living space, they knew they needed a team of experts who could bring their vision to life. They turned to the professionals at Russell Pool Company, and the result is a stunning backyard oasis that perfectly complements their home’s style.

“The Castellanos came to us with an idea of what they wanted – a pool, landscaping, and an overall design that would seamlessly integrate with their house,” says Chris Sanderson, who in addition to owning Russell Pools is also a landscape architect and owner of EcoRegions Landscape Architecture and Outdoor Construction. “Our job was to take their initial concept and elevate it into a cohesive, functional space that fit their lifestyle.”

The design process began with Sanderson’s team surveying the property, conceptualizing and working with the client to perfect the design, and then putting together a custom package for their review. One consideration was the Castellanos’ desire to potentially phase the project, tackling the pool and landscaping in stages.

“We always design with the possibility of phasing in mind,” Sanderson explains. “Even if the client’s intent is to do everything at once, we make sure there are logical stopping points and a clear plan for how to approach things in stages if needed.”

As the design took shape, the Castellanos were drawn to the idea of a larger pool with additional features. The final plan included a generous swimming area, a tanning ledge for the kids, and a spa strategically placed just outside the master bedroom.

“Once they saw the renderings, the Castellanos fell in love with the spa concept,” Sanderson says. “They hadn’t originally planned for it, but the way we integrated it with the pool and positioned it for easy access from the house really sold them on the idea.”

The Eco Regions team worked closely with Russell Pools to ensure a seamless construction process. Russell Pools handled the pool and deck installation, while Eco Regions managed the comprehensive landscaping plan.

“Having that in-house expertise in both pool design and landscape architecture is a real differentiator for us,” Sanderson notes. “We’re not just order-takers – we’re true design professionals who can guide clients through the entire project.”

The result is a backyard oasis that perfectly complements the Castellanos’ home. From the strategically placed palm trees to the thoughtful integration of the outdoor kitchen and living area, every element works together to create a cohesive and functional space.

“The Castellanos are thrilled with how it all turned out,” Sanderson says. “They’re using the pool and spa more than they ever imagined, and the landscaping has really elevated the entire look and feel of their backyard.”

For homeowners looking to transform their outdoor living spaces, the Castellanos project serves as a wonderful example of what’s possible when you partner with a team of design and construction experts. By blending form and function, Russell Pools and Eco Regions delivered a backyard that the Castellanos family will enjoy for years to come.

