Discover the charm of St. Francisville: A day well spent at North Commerce | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by North Commerce St. Francisville

Just 30 minutes from Baton Rouge, the town of St. Francisville offers a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At the heart of this historic destination lies North Commerce, a vibrant hub of locally owned shops, eateries and experiences that invite visitors to linger and explore.

Step into the refined yet welcoming atmosphere of Barlow, where the owners’ passion for women’s fashion shines with a mix of elevated and casual pieces. The artfully designed store offers styles ranging from fun to formal to funky.

Next door, high-end menswear and outdoor apparel mingle in perfect harmony at Deyo Supply Company. Owners Don and Susan Charlet have curated a collection that caters to every taste, from dinner attire to duck hunting gear. Peruse the racks while sipping on a bourbon from the in-store bar – a uniquely St. Francisville touch that encourages shoppers to sit back, relax and truly experience the store.

Next door, The Corbel showcases the owners’ passion for French antiques and reclaimed Louisiana Cypress furnishings. Don and Susan scour the countryside of France, personally hand-selecting pieces to bring a touch of European elegance to St. Francisville. Whether you’re furnishing a new home or simply seeking a one-of-a-kind accent piece, The Corbel promises to delight and inspire.

No visit to North Commerce is complete without exploring the lush green spaces that dot the property. Wander through the garden center, where you’ll find an array of unique outdoor furnishings and decor, from bed swings to Italian and Spanish pottery. As you meander, soak in the peaceful ambiance – a far cry from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Big River Pizza Company, a pizza joint owned by the same team behind the acclaimed Restaurant 1796. Savor a slice of their signature wood-fired pies, then venture through a hidden armoire door to discover Proud Mary’s, an intimate speakeasy serving up craft cocktails in a moody setting.

For those seeking a truly unique event space, The Mallory offers a stunning backdrop for weddings, corporate gatherings and special celebrations. Housed in a renovated mill with original beams and columns, the versatile venue can be customized to suit any occasion. Hotel Toussaint is a French-inspired boutique hotel on the property that allows guests to stay overnight and enjoy everything North Commerce and St. Francisville have to offer, just a few steps away from their rooms.

Whether you’re planning a girls’ day out, a couples’ retreat or a family adventure, St. Francisville and North Commerce offer the perfect blend of refined sophistication and down-to-earth charm. Spend the day browsing the shops, indulging in delectable cuisine, and soaking up the historic ambiance that makes this town a true Louisiana gem. With its convenient location and welcoming spirit, North Commerce is the ideal destination to “make a day of it” and discover all that this charming community has to offer.