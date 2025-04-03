The Good Stuff: Sip, shop and celebrate spring, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Spring is in the air, and so are the savings at Perkins Rowe’s Sip & Shop event on Wednesday, April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a night of exclusive shopping deals, live music, and refreshing sips while strolling through their favorite stores with special discounts and complimentary beverages.

Every attendee will also be entered to win a $500 shopping spree, adding to the excitement. With pop-up bars, curated retail offers, and a lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect opportunity for a girls’ night out or a fun evening of self-care shopping. Click here to learn more!

