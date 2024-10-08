Fall Festivities Await: Haints, Haunts, and Halloween at LSU Rural Life Museum and Red Rooster Bash details, sponsored by Burden Museum & Gardens

Get ready for a fun-filled fall at the LSU Rural Life Museum! On Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., families are invited to Haints, Haunts, and Halloween for storytelling, games, and trick-or-treating. Admission is $6 for children age 4-11 and $12 for kids age 12 and older. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the annual Red Rooster Bash will feature delicious cuisine, craft cocktails and live music by Louisiana’s ‘60s tribute band, The Remnants. Tickets are $65, with sponsorships available. To purchase tickets, click here.

Looking ahead, Burden Museum & Gardens will light up the holidays with Louisiana Lights, a new light show you won’t want to miss! Get tickets today.

