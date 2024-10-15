Facing Forward: Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care prepares to offer expanded facilities and new services | By Sponsored Content -

As demand for Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care’s wide range of face and body treatments continues to grow, the locally owned boutique medical spa is expanding both its physical space and its range of services.

“We provide our clients with a certain level of care that keeps them coming back,” says LAS family nurse practitioner Chelsea Commander. “We’re adding treatment rooms to better provide for our clients, and we’ll be adding more providers and more services in the future as well.”

LAS opened its facility on Airline Highway in Prairieville in December 2019, offering a variety of treatments including Botox, fillers, Emsculpt Neo, Hydrafacial, laser hair removal, microneedling, BBL and laser skin resurfacing. The med spa is staffed by highly trained treatment providers including family nurse practitioners and licensed medical aestheticians.

Construction is currently underway on an expansion of the facility that will add four treatment rooms to the six already in place. The new rooms will be able to accommodate additional appointments for facials, Botox and fillers, laser treatments and other services. The next phase of the renovation project includes an expansion of the med spa’s lobby that will make it more comfortable for clients as well as provide more space for displaying medical-grade products that are available for purchase.

“We’re enlarging our seating area, and the front desk area will be more efficient for checking in and out,” says Commander. “We’re also upscaling our design, and it’s going to be beautiful and spacious.”

Construction is projected to be completed near the end of January 2025, and a grand reopening party will take place at that time. The facility is completely open throughout the construction process, with the building activity happening behind the scenes and not impacting activities inside LAS.

Meanwhile, the LAS team will soon offer services in regenerative medicine, which involves using anti-aging tools and techniques to restore a youthful appearance in a natural way. These approaches include exosomes, platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) injections, and injectable biostimulators, which are used to stimulate the formation of collagen and elastin among numerous other potential benefits.

“We’re excited to expand our services into regenerative medicine, where we use principles and tools to repair and rejuvenate the skin,” Commander says. “It uses the body’s natural potential to repair, restore and renovate damaged or aging cells while getting a more natural, youthful look.”

The new services and facility expansion are all part of LAS’s mission to provide the best services and experiences to its clients, all in an environment focused on safety and results.

“We want the best for our clients,” Commander says. “We want them to feel good and look good and have a great experience when they come to see us. And elevating our space is going to be the icing on the cake.”

Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care is conveniently located near Interstate 10 at 16158 Airline Hwy., Suite 102, in Prairieville. Call 225.636.2603 or visit louisianaaesthetics.com to schedule a consultation.