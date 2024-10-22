Step into a holiday wonderland: Louisiana Lights transforms Windrush Gardens into a magical experience, sponsored by Burden Museum & Gardens | By Sponsored Content -

Discover the magic of Louisiana Lights, where history and illumination create a stunning holiday experience! Step into Windrush Gardens, crafted by Steele Burden, and journey through interconnected garden rooms aglow with spectacular holiday lights.

Wander through mesmerizing displays, including a sparkling lake, enchanting forests, and whimsical light installations that transform the gardens into a winter wonderland. Experience the charm where past and present shine in perfect harmony. Louisiana Lights runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29 every Thursday through Sunday with sessions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visit here for tickets.