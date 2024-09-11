The Power of Personalized Care: Why choosing a local weight loss clinic matters | By Sponsored Content -

In today’s world, where large corporate entities often dominate the market, the value of small, local businesses cannot be overstated. This is especially true in the realm of health and wellness, where personalized care and a dedicated team can make all the difference. At Louisiana Medical Group, a local weight loss clinic, the commitment to individualized service and patient success exemplifies why supporting small businesses is so crucial.

Founded by Jude Marino and Patrick Broussard with a vision to offer a more personalized touch in weight loss, Louisiana Medical Group offers the compounded GLP-1 medications of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are both active ingredients in brand name medications that have shown effectiveness in promoting weight loss.

Unlike large corporate chains, Louisiana Medical Group provides tailored, compassionate care, and the staff is genuinely invested in patient outcomes. “We take our time and learn about the person and find out what their goals are,” Broussard says. “Then we consult with them on a monthly basis to make sure the medication is working the way it’s intended and that they’re on the correct dose.”

He explains that different people react differently to the medication, depending on their metabolism, BMI and other factors. Because of this, each person’s timeframe for losing weight may be different.

As a weight loss specialist, Broussard helps guide patients through both the mental and physical effects of navigating their weight loss journey, while Marino, a certified nutrition coach, provides essential information on meal plans and caloric intake. They are supported by a staff that includes three board-certified nurse practitioners, a social worker and a pair of patient care coordinators, who all play a pivotal role in making sure patients receive exceptional care.

Another aspect that sets Louisiana Medical Group apart is their goal of helping patients get off the medication once they hit their target weight. “Along the journey, we’re teaching you better habits like how to maximize your protein intake, so that ultimately you can stop taking the medication. We do it in the correct way, so once you reach your goal, you go on a maintenance dose, and then eventually you’re off the medication completely. That’s one thing that is very different between us and our competitors,” Marino says.

Being part of the community is also important to Marino and Broussard, and Louisiana Medical Group has partnered with several local businesses to offer weight-loss services to their employees at a lower cost. “Unfortunately, obesity is still not recognized as a disease,” Marino says, “and because of that, 99.9 percent of the time, insurance does not cover these weight loss medications.”

As their tagline says, “Why weight? Give it a shot!” Let Louisiana Medical Group help you finally shed those unwanted pounds for good. For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit online at lmgmedicine.com or call 225.427.0777.