The Good Stuff: Win a $500 shopping spree at Perkins Rowe, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Perkins Rowe will host its Sip & Shop on Tuesday, July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s an evening of sipping, strolling, and shopping you won’t want to miss! Enjoy complimentary lemonade, wine, and other beverages as you explore exclusive in-store promotions, and activities throughout the Rowe. Grab a BINGO card and visit participating retailers and restaurants to fill it out for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree to Perkins Rowe. From fashion finds and beauty goodies to sweet treats and refreshing drinks, there’s something for everyone. Bring your friends, support local businesses, and soak in the summer vibes! Click here to learn more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Start smart: What to know...

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending, NMLS #1907235 Buying a home is one of life’s biggest financial

The Good Stuff: Make Saturdays...

Did you know? Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe hosts a free Children’s Storytime every

More than just clothes: Tangerine’s...

Sponsored by Tangerine At just 24, Tangerine’s owner Kayla Rush has cracked the code of tween

Modernizing and customizing an outdoor...

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company When looking for one source to make the most of their outdoor

Driven to succeed: How real...

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge For Brittney Pino, a seasoned real estate broker with 22

TRENDING STORIES