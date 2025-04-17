The Good Stuff: Wild Day at the Rowe returns with ambassador animals and family fun, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Get ready for a wild day of fun at the Rowe! On Saturday, April 26, Perkins Rowe will host Wild Day at the Rowe featuring a special visit from the Baton Rouge Zoo and its amazing ambassador animals. This family-friendly extravaganza will include educational presentations, live music, children’s activities, face painting, games, and arts and crafts provided by Baton Rouge Family Fun. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to meet and snap photos with the ambassador animals. While this isn’t a petting zoo, it offers an incredible chance to learn about and admire these majestic creatures up close. For more details, click here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Good Stuff: Experience StoryTime...

The Junior League of Baton Rouge hosts StoryTime in the Garden, a monthly event at the Burden

The Good Stuff: Sunset barre...

Join us for our spring Sunset Barre Series with Body Sculpt at Perkins Rowe! This outdoor barre

The right stone for every...

Sponsored by Menzie Stone Company Choosing the right stone for your project can be a daunting

The Good Stuff: Making a...

The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Ready Hands project provides essential volunteer support for

The Good Stuff: Sip, shop...

Spring is in the air, and so are the savings at Perkins Rowe’s Sip & Shop event on Wednesday,

TRENDING STORIES