The Good Stuff: Wild Day at the Rowe returns with ambassador animals and family fun, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Get ready for a wild day of fun at the Rowe! On Saturday, April 26, Perkins Rowe will host Wild Day at the Rowe featuring a special visit from the Baton Rouge Zoo and its amazing ambassador animals. This family-friendly extravaganza will include educational presentations, live music, children’s activities, face painting, games, and arts and crafts provided by Baton Rouge Family Fun. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to meet and snap photos with the ambassador animals. While this isn’t a petting zoo, it offers an incredible chance to learn about and admire these majestic creatures up close. For more details, click here.