The Good Stuff: Tacos del Cartel is now open at Perkins Rowe, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Located on The Green, next to Anthropologie, Tacos del Cartel brings a vibrant fusion of flavors and culture to Baton Rouge. Inspired by the soulful rhythms of jazz and the lively spirit of Mexican street markets, owners Danny Cruz and Vilexis Salas have created more than just a restaurant … they’ve crafted a cultural experience. Guests can enjoy brunch, lunch, and dinner featuring everything from traditional street-style tacos to inventive Mexican-inspired dishes, each plate a tribute to culinary creativity and cross-cultural inspiration. At Tacos del Cartel, the food takes center stage, but the lively atmosphere ensures the experience is unforgettable.
“The only taco you’ll regret is the one you didn’t eat at Tacos del Cartel.”

