The Good Stuff: Rock N Rowe is back, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Live music, good vibes, and the perfect outdoor setting—Rock N Rowe is back at Perkins Rowe on March 6! Grab your friends, bring a chair, and get ready to groove to incredible local and regional bands every Thursday evening. Whether you’re dancing in the plaza or just soaking up the music, Rock N Rowe is the perfect way to kick back and enjoy the best of Baton Rouge’s music scene. Don’t miss out. Join us for free concerts, great company, and unforgettable nights at Perkins Rowe!

