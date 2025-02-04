The Good Stuff: Mid City Micro-Con 2025—everything you need to know, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

The buzz is growing. Micro-Con is back at the East Baton Rouge Parish Goodwood Library on February 8. This free, all ages event begins at 10 a.m., and features workshops, poetry readings, design lessons, and more throughout the day. Attendees can register their teenagers for the Animé Design course while exploring a book singing with author Alex Jennings. For those more interested in food trucks and crafts, there’s plenty to enjoy. No matter the reason for attending, the 2025 Micro-Con promises a day full of creativity and community. See the full schedule HERE.

