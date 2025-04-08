The Good Stuff: Making a difference in the community with Ready Hands, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge

|
By
-

The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Ready Hands project provides essential volunteer support for local initiatives, stepping in where help is needed most. By assisting nonprofits and community events, Ready Hands volunteers make a meaningful impact and strengthen connections throughout Baton Rouge.

Organizations and event organizers can request support for tasks such as event organization, logistical assistance, and other community-focused efforts. This initiative reflects the Junior League’s commitment to building a stronger, more connected community.

For more information or to apply for volunteer assistance, click here or email [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The right stone for every...

Sponsored by Menzie Stone Company Choosing the right stone for your project can be a daunting

The Good Stuff: Sip, shop...

Spring is in the air, and so are the savings at Perkins Rowe’s Sip & Shop event on Wednesday,

Discover the charm of St....

Sponsored by North Commerce St. Francisville Just 30 minutes from Baton Rouge, the town of St.

The Good Stuff: How the...

The Junior League of Baton Rouge Diaper Bank combats diaper need by partnering with agencies to

The Good Stuff: Experience the...

Spring in Natchez is a feast for the senses. With azaleas and magnolias in full bloom, the historic

TRENDING STORIES