The Good Stuff: Get vacation-ready at Shades, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

The Good Stuff: Get vacation-ready at Shades

Get vacation-ready at Shades Sunglasses, located in Perkins Rowe just across from Tacos del Cartel! Whether you’re hitting the beach, exploring a new city, or simply soaking up the sun, Shades has the perfect eyewear and apparel to complete your summer style.

Shop the latest designer sunglasses, stylish apparel, and accessories made for every adventure under the sun. With a wide selection of top brands and expert service, Shades makes it easy to find the perfect look for your summer getaway.

Before you pack your bags, stop by Shades Sunglasses at Perkins Rowe — your ultimate destination for summer style!

