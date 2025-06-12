The Good Stuff: Food truck round-up, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Mark your calendars for a delicious night out at Perkins Rowe! Join us on Thursday, June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. for our Food Truck Round-Up, featuring a variety of local favorites serving up everything from mouthwatering meals to sweet treats.

Enjoy the laid-back vibe with live music, tasty eats, and plenty of outdoor fun—perfect for a casual evening with friends and family. Whether you’re a foodie or just looking for something fun to do, this is the place to be! This event is sponsored by The Dog Stop.