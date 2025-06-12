The Good Stuff: Food truck round-up, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Mark your calendars for a delicious night out at Perkins Rowe! Join us on Thursday, June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. for our Food Truck Round-Up, featuring a variety of local favorites serving up everything from mouthwatering meals to sweet treats.

Enjoy the laid-back vibe with live music, tasty eats, and plenty of outdoor fun—perfect for a casual evening with friends and family. Whether you’re a foodie or just looking for something fun to do, this is the place to be! This event is sponsored by The Dog Stop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Good Stuff: Meet the...

At the heart of Bougie Backdrops is owner Katie Jacob, a creative powerhouse with an eye for

Gulf Hills: The destination wedding...

Sponsored by Rain Travel Collection Tucked away in scenic Ocean Springs, Mississippi, just a

The Good Stuff: A star-spangled...

Join us for a star-spangled evening of fun and pride at our patriotic block party on Thursday, June

Discover new passions and lifelong...

Sponsored by LSU Online & Continuing Education For adults aged 50 and over who never stop

The Good Stuff: Get vacation-ready...

Get vacation-ready at Shades Sunglasses, located in Perkins Rowe just across from Tacos del Cartel!

TRENDING STORIES