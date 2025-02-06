The Good Stuff: Experience the perfect blend of romance, flavor and ambiance at Bin 77, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Looking for the ultimate date night spot? Bin 77 in Perkins Rowe offers the perfect mix of romance, ambiance, and incredible flavors. Cozy up with your special someone on the twinkling patio or inside the intimate wine bar while enjoying a carefully curated selection of wines, craft cocktails, and gourmet dishes.

Start your evening with shareable plates like the charcuterie board or truffle fries, then indulge in fresh seafood, premium steaks, or chef-inspired pasta dishes. Pair it all with a smooth glass of wine, and let the night unfold with live music and warm conversation.

