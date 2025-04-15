The Good Stuff: Experience StoryTime in the Garden with your family, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

The Junior League of Baton Rouge hosts StoryTime in the Garden, a monthly event at the Burden Museum and Gardens designed for children ages 3 to 8. Featuring storybook readings and creative activities every half hour from 9 a.m. to noon, the event provides families with an opportunity to enjoy quality time while fostering a love for reading. Admission is free and open to the public at LSU Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.

Families can also explore the StoryWalk in the Garden, available year-round in the Trees and Trails section. This outdoor trail displays pages of a children’s book, creating a fun, interactive reading experience in nature.

An upcoming StoryTime event is scheduled for May 10. Don’t miss the chance to create lasting memories in this beautiful setting—plan your visit today!