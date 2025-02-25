The Good Stuff: Community invited to kick off One Book One Community 2025, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library invites the community to participate in the 19th annual One Book, One Community initiative, featuring Season of Life by Jeffrey Marx. This year’s selection explores football and youth mentorship, with programs for all ages throughout the library system.

The initiative kicks off with a FREE Tailgate Party on Friday, March 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood, featuring live entertainment, food, and activities. The celebration concludes with a special presentation by Jeffrey Marx in April. Click here for more information.

