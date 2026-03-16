Support, education and hope for dementia care partners | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

Caring for an aging parent with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia is a journey few adult children expect, but many find themselves navigating. Between medical appointments, financial decisions and day-to-day caregiving, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and unsure where to turn. Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area exists for this very reason: to ensure that no care partner has to walk this road alone.

Serving a 10-parish area, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area offers a comprehensive network of education, support and connection designed for individuals living with dementia, their families and the professionals who support them. Their programs meet families where they are, whether newly diagnosed or years into caregiving.

Education that empowers

Knowledge is one of the most powerful tools a care partner can have. Alzheimer’s Services provides multiple educational opportunities that help families better understand the disease and adapt with confidence.

Their popular Lunch-N-Learn series is a monthly virtual program featuring expert-led discussions on dementia care, communication strategies and current research. For families facing complex financial decisions, Making Sense of Cents offers a free, virtual three-part workshop covering financial resources, insurance, estate planning and how to recognize and prevent fraud.

The Adapt Series focuses on practical, everyday solutions – small changes that can make a big difference in safety, comfort and independence. The organization also hosts an Annual Education Conference, a one-day event bringing together leading experts and the latest best practices in dementia care. For those focused on prevention and brain health, the Dementia Risk Reduction Education Series provides research-based strategies to support cognitive wellness.

Support that sustains

Education matters, but so does connection. Alzheimer’s Services offers a wide range of support programs designed to reduce isolation and caregiver burnout.

Care partners can find understanding and encouragement through Care Partner Support Groups, while the organization’s Helpline connects families with trained staff who can answer questions and help navigate available resources. Safety is also a priority through MedicAlert + Safe Return, a nationwide emergency response service for individuals who may wander or have a medical emergency.

Programs like TLC for Care Partners, Arts & Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Care Partner Book Club create meaningful opportunities for joy, creativity and shared experience.

Practical support is also available through Respite Reimbursement, helping care partners take much-needed breaks. For individuals living with dementia themselves, Brain Café offers community and connection, while Sip & Support provides a space for former care partners who are grieving.

Five tips for care partners

Alzheimer’s Services encourages care partners to remember a few essential principles along the way:

1. Learn what local support is available and use it.

2. Educate yourself about the disease and effective communication strategies.

3. Plan ahead with advanced care planning.

4. Build a care partner “village” that includes family, friends, respite and support programs.

5. Most importantly, listen to your loved one. Even with dementia, purpose, joy and dignity remain possible.

Caring for a parent with dementia is never easy, but with the right support, it can be filled with compassion, connection and moments of meaning. Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is here to help families navigate every step of the journey. Learn more at alzbr.org.