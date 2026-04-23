Stronger together: Meet the mother-daughter duo at Del Rio Real Estate

At Del Rio Real Estate, family has always been at the heart of the business, and for Elizabeth Walsh Nachman and her mother, Teresa Walsh, that sentiment rings especially true.

Elizabeth began her real estate career in 2020, working closely under Jerry Del Rio, whom she credits with setting her up for success. After five years of mentorship and hands-on experience, Elizabeth has grown into her role, and now she is bringing her mom along with her. Teresa, newly licensed in July 2025, is stepping into the industry with a fresh perspective and a natural eye for design.

For Elizabeth, a mother of three and Pilates instructor, life has always been full. But this new chapter feels seamless. “I already talked to my mom three times a day,” she says, noting that Teresa has long been a steady presence in both family life and support. Becoming business partners was simply a natural next step.

Together, they balance each other. Elizabeth manages contracts and organization, and Teresa prepares homes for market. Living just two streets apart in The Settlement at Willow Grove, the pair brings a unique familiarity with the neighborhood and a shared enthusiasm for helping more clients find their place there. In this next chapter, they look forward to the opportunity to learn and grow alongside each other at Del Rio Real Estate.

Learn more at delriorealestatebr.com.