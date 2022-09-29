Dermatologist Dr. Mary Dobson shares her secret: Keep a simple regimen you can stick with. [Sponsored]

PHOTO CREDIT: JEANNIE FREY RHODES

Dr. Mary Dobson vividly remembers when one of her daughters, frustrated by teenage blemishes, announced that she was going to the store to purchase some over-the-counter medicine. “Mom, it says it eradicates acne,” her daughter confidently informed her. Opting to use this situation as a teaching moment, Dobson explained that while sometimes treating conditions after the fact is effective, taking proactive, preventative skin care measures is the best way help minimize everything from acne to long-term sun damage. Both her daughters have now gone off to college (majoring in pre-med and proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree). However, as a board certified dermatologist, Dobson continues to preach good skin care to her family and patients, while also practicing it herself. Her advice? Develop a simple, everyday regimen you can stick to and then, if you are able, supplement that with additional procedures that can help maintain that youthful appearance.

Everyday care:



“First, the basics,” she explains. “I exercise regularly, drink plenty of water and eat my fruits and veggies since a healthy skin routine begins on the inside.” In the morning, Dr. Dobson uses Brightening Facial Wash from Revision, a glycolic and salicylic acid cleanser that’s well tolerated and has a pleasant smell. She follows her wash with Revision Vitamin C Lotion 30% for a healthy glow and then applies a daily sunscreen. She recommends a tinted moisturizer with SPF45 like Intellishade from Revision, which provides nice coverage with less pore blockage and also features a healthy dose of antioxidants that scavenge free radicals to help skin repair itself and correct visible damage. She ends every day with topical tretinoin, a prescription strength retinoid in a cream or gel that keeps her pores clear and treats fine wrinkles and dark spots caused by the damaging rays of the sun.

Two anchor treatments that really work:

Along with her simple daily regimen, Dr. Dobson uses two primary procedures a few times each year to maintain her healthy skin.

Broadband Light Treatment (BBL)

“I am very happy with the results from the three to four BBL treatments I get each year,” she says. “BBL comfortably heats the skin to stimulate the growth of new collagen and reduce melanin production, which causes pigmentation. It treats skin conditions such as rosacea, spider veins, and acne, helping minimize the appearance of sun damage, fine lines, and wrinkles while evening out skin tone and texture. If someone wants fewer treatments, or has more sun damage, higher settings and filters can be employed for a more aggressive approach to really turn back the clock.” To complement the BBL, Dr. Dobson uses dermaplaning, a minimally abrasive exfoliation method that removes dead skin and leaves her face radiant with a smooth, soft glow.

Morpheus8

Only recently available in Baton Rouge, Morpheus8 is the newest procedure for face lifting and tightening. Dr. Dobson has used this innovative treatment three times this year. She loves it because it uses radio frequency microneedling to stimulate the skin’s self-repair and trigger new collagen production, resulting in smooth, even, firmer and younger looking skin. “Morpheus8 lifts the face and neck without incisions or surgery resulting in refined skin contour and texture,” she says. “What I’ve started to do this year is to alternate Morpheus8 with BBL. BBL pulls out superficial sun damage, pigment and background redness, then Morpheus8 calls in inflammatory cells which helps in stimulating elastin and produces collagen to lift and tighten. This combination ultimately gives your skin a youthful, healthy glow. Plus, with both, there is very minimal downtime.”

If you’ve got younger kids in your life, it’s never too early to teach them how to proactively take care of their skin. And if you’ve got kids in college or beyond, it’s never too late to ramp up your own skin care regimen and to keep your skin healthy and looking its best.

