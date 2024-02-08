Select the right stone for your space | By Sponsored Content -

Life is dynamic, and so is your home. Whether you’re expanding your family or dealing with a few too many kitchen mishaps, your countertops might be crying out for an upgrade. This is where Menzie Stone Company steps in. Founded in 1955, Menzie Stone Company has evolved into a premier provider, fabricator, and installer of natural and manufactured stone in the southeast Louisiana and Mississippi region. The heart of their success lies in cutting-edge technology and unwavering customer service, offering a unique experience from conception to installation and beyond.

With over 30 professionals and 26 years of combined experience, Menzie Stone Company is dedicated to bringing your residential or commercial project dreams to life. The process begins in their 5,000-square-foot showroom, where a diverse array of stone products awaits exploration. From granite and marble to quartzite, the possibilities are endless.

Menzie Stone Company uses state-of-the-art Slabsmith Technology to give you a preview of your finished product based on your chosen stone and space’s measurements. This attention to detail ensures that the installation process is seamless and tailored to your vision. The company goes above and beyond during the installation process, whether it’s a project they completed or one by a different installer, the team is available for resealing, restoring, or repairing previous installations. The commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in every step of the process.

Choosing the right stone for your countertop is a crucial decision, considering factors like color, durability, and cost. Menzie Stone Company understands the dilemma and offers expert guidance. Marble, with its timeless appearance and various finishes, provides a unique natural charm. Granite, known for its distinctive look, offers a variety of shades, often with striking accent flecks. Quartzite, with its marble-like appearance, is available in shades of white or gray. Quartz, with its eminence and durability, requires less maintenance than most natural stones.

The company’s commitment to customer education is evident in their approach. They assist clients in understanding the characteristics of different stones, ensuring informed decisions. When it comes to finishes, Menzie Stone Company offers a range of options to cater to different preferences and practical needs. From polished to honed and leathered finishes, each has its unique qualities, contributing to the overall aesthetic of the space.

Beyond the stone selection, Menzie Stone Company offers advice on creating an illusion of space in smaller rooms. Whether it’s choosing light or dark tones, patterns, or the right shape for your kitchen, bathroom, or dining room, their experts provide insights to enhance functionality and aesthetics.

Technology plays a crucial role, with laser templating software and CNC machines streamlining the fabrication process. Customers can also request customization, from specific cuts and finishes to edge profiles. Menzie Stone Company’s CAD program allows them to bring even the most unique designs to life. As for staying updated on trends, the consumer-driven selection process ensures that Menzie Stone Company always offers what’s in demand.

Transforming your living space with Menzie Stone Company is not just about countertops; it’s about creating an experience that reflects your style and functionality. For a firsthand look at their offerings, visit their showroom at 16575 Commercial Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 7081.

Elevate your living with Menzie Stone Company, where every countertop is a masterpiece in the making.

