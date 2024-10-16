Shane Griffin’s Guide to Personalized Bathroom Design | By Sponsored Content -

As a designer, Shane Griffin loves helping his clients express their personalities through furnishings, finishes and fixtures. When it comes to adding these individualized touches to a home, one of Griffin’s favorite places to start is the bathroom.

“I meet with so many people that have lived in a house for years, and the bathroom is not anything special,” says Griffin, of MARCH by Shane Griffin Designs. “They’re looking for that space — life is busy and hectic, and they just would love to be in a bath and have a space to unwind. So many times, our bathrooms aren’t really designed for that.”

Imperfect bathroom setups that aren’t conducive to relaxing after a long day are a common issue in older homes. Griffin enjoys renovating them into functional, sanctuary-like spaces.

But bathroom design can prove problematic in new-construction houses too. That’s why Griffin encourages people who are building homes to bring a designer like himself on board as soon as possible.

“Getting involved early is key so we can design cabinets and come up with any kind of details that we want before it’s too late,” he says.

So what’s the big deal with bathrooms? Because bathrooms need to be carefully attuned to clients’ needs and routines to be their best, they’re highly customizable spaces. Lots of details can be brought into play to reflect personalities and preferences — from the layout of the room to the colors and textures used on walls and cabinets.

“We make it relaxing and luxurious,” Griffin says, “and it really becomes a very personal space.”

His bathroom projects usually involve the primary bathroom in the home. But he also likes designing powder rooms, also known as half baths. They’re typically located off a kitchen or toward the front of a house for easy access for guests.

“A powder room is a great spot for people who are a little more conservative in their design in their home,” Griffin says. “Usually this is a space I can talk people into letting go and painting the cabinets, using wallpapers, doing something a little bolder without too big of a commitment.”

In one of his recent powder room projects, Griffin used an attention-grabbing blue and white palm leaf wallpaper, accenting it with gold plumbing fixtures and blue cabinets. The striking colors and patterns created a pleasing contrast with the rest of the client’s home.

“All of sudden, you open that powder room door, and it’s like — bam,” Griffin says. “I love the drama you can create in a space like that.”

Aside from creating a relaxing personal space or making a big impression on guests, bathroom or powder room projects can have many benefits, including adding value to a home and being a selling point for potential buyers in the future. To this end, Griffin makes it a point to steer clear of trends, opting instead for timeless hard finishes such as flooring, countertops and tile that won’t go out of style.

For people interested in working with Griffin on a project, he suggests jotting down ideas and finding photos for inspiration to guide him as he brings the space to life.

“Most of the time, the client knows what they want but they aren’t always sure how to achieve the final product,” he says. “We help the client pull their vision together. This should be their personality.”

