Top 10 design mistakes to avoid when beautifying your home interior spaces

Sponsored by Streamline Interiors & More

As the owner of Streamline Interiors & More, Jill Cascio Boullion sees homeowners making the same design errors. Rugs and drapery out of proportion to the room. Electrical cords dangling down the wall. Uninspired matching furniture sets.

Well-intended faux pas like these can turn even the most ambitious makeover into an accidental eyesore. Partnering with an interior designer can make sure you don’t overlook small details that make a big difference in the look and feel of a space.

Boullion has been keeping track of some of the most common mistakes she sees in her work. Here are her top 10:

Impatience. Boullion has a saying: “Do it nice or do it twice.” The instant gratification afforded by “clickable” furniture and décor is tempting in our instant gratification world. But rushing to fill a room with quick ship online pieces rarely creates a space you’ll be truly happy with long-term. Instead, treat the room as something to invest in over time. Cords. Visible electrical cords are a visual “buzzkill,” Boullion says. Route them behind furniture or call an electrician to hide them. “I never leave a client’s house after an install with a cord dangling,” Boullion says. Wrong-sized rugs. “Most people’s rugs are too small,” Boullion says. Ideally, a rug should be big enough to fit an entire piece of furniture or at least its front legs. Narrow drapes. People tend to focus on drapes being long enough, which is important. But width is just as significant. “Make sure to come at least 8-12 inches past your molding,” Boullion says. Monochromatic metals. Don’t be afraid to mix different metal finishes on hardware and fixtures. “It creates depth,” Boullion says. “It’s like layering jewelry.” Avoiding saturated colors. It’s a myth that dark or saturated colors make a room look smaller. These hues actually blur corners, making the room appear cozy and sophisticated. Balance it out with lighting, mirrors and metallic accessories that reflect off each other. Mismatched lightbulbs. “When bulbs in lamps, sconces and overhead fixtures all glow at different color temperatures, warm yellow here, cool blue there, the effect is conflicting,” Boullion says. “Walls can look dingy. Fabrics can shift color. Buy the same bulbs for the room.” Dead-end trends. Boullion says It’s OK to fall for the occasional fad but know that you’ll likely want to change it in the future. Knowing tricks such as saving money by painting walls instead of cabinets can help you decide where to apply the trend. If you plan and budget accordingly, the upset (and cost) of changing won’t sting as badly. Waiting till the kids are grown. Little ones are messy, but this is no reason to put off being able to enjoy your home for 18+ years, Boullion says. Get guidance with picking the right materials and fabrics. Embrace imperfections. “Growing up, we weren’t allowed to eat in the den, period!” Boullion says. “I try to keep that rule in my household today, and my home is lived in, not a show home. We’ve all heard a good sharpy stain story that makes for a great memory.” Asking too many friends’ opinions. “Be confident,” Boullion says. “Not everyone will like your choices. But if they don’t live under your roof, then who cares?” Find a designer you trust and leave out the background noise. Boullion says that with interior design, as with fashion, “Be a trendsetter, not a trend follower.”

