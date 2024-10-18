The Beauty of Natural Stone | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Menzie Stone

Whether it’s hardwood floors, indoor plants, or windows letting in streams of sunlight, many of us like to incorporate elements of nature into our homes and workplaces. Here’s another way to add a touch of the natural world indoors: natural stone countertops.

Crafted by nature, stone is a durable, attractive material that brings a unique feature to your project. It makes an excellent focal point for countertops, whether in a kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, or commercial setting.

At Menzie Stone Company, you’ll have a team of experts to help you through the process of choosing the right kind of stone for your needs and aesthetic. Some of the most common materials are granite, marble, soapstone, and quartzite. Regardless of which type you pick, stone countertops can make nature’s beauty a focal point in your home or business.

1 of 2



Stone is nature’s masterpiece. From rugged granite to luxurious marble and everything in between, different types and pieces of stone provide a range of colors and varying degrees of “movement,” or patterns, in the stone. At Menzie Stone Company, you can find dark slabs with white veins that resemble lightning flashing through the night sky, bright white stones that amplify natural light, and warm-toned slabs with colorful streaks — and more. Every slab tells a story, and no two are alike. Choose something that reflects your own unique personality will make your home truly one of a kind.

Stone will last a lifetime. Solid stone countertops work just as hard as you do — and with their timeless beauty, they’ll continue to provide value for the long haul. Whether you’re preparing a feast or working from home, solid stone countertops provide the foundation for many activities — and a lifetime of memories. With proper care & maintenance, they are a true investment piece that will bring beauty and functionality to your home or business for years to come.

At Menzie Stone Company, you’ll discover a huge array of choices for your new stone countertops. Come see for yourself at 16575 Commercial Ave. in Baton Rouge. With a 5,000-square-foot indoor showroom plus a remnant yard, you’re sure to find something you will love.

Since 1955, Menzie Stone Company has been a provider, fabricator, and installer of natural and manufactured stone. The company’s team of experts can help you select the best countertop materials for your lifestyle, design tastes, and maintenance preferences. They also provide resealing and repair services to keep your countertops in tip-top shape.

Learn More