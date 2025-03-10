Bringing pools & landscapes together | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company

As the founder of EcoRegions Landscape Architecture and Outdoor Construction, Chris Sanderson knows a thing or two about seamlessly blending elements like plants, pathways and porches into cohesive outdoor living spaces.

You can add a fourth “p” to that list now: pools. With Sanderson’s recent purchase of Russell Pool Company, it’s easier than ever to include a new pool as part of an outdoor makeover.

Russell Pool Company has been in Baton Rouge since 1965. It’s a respected leader in constructing pools that not only look attractive but also stand up to Louisiana’s unique environmental conditions.

Sanderson is excited about integrating pools — as well as Russell Pool Company’s reputation for quality — into his portfolio of services.

“We want to offer the best-quality outdoor space that we can and offer the most experience so that you get a project that lasts a lifetime,” he says. “That’s what attracted me to Russell. It’s one of the best in the industry.”

Sanderson says customers will benefit from his acquisition of the company.

“What led me to it was the idea of a complete outdoor package,” he says. “Rather than having to contract with different people for building pools, it made sense to offer that in-house to make it more seamless. The contact for the customer is one person for the entire job.”

Pools can bring a lot of value and enjoyment to homes, and they’re great for social gatherings. They also offer a way to incorporate calming water as a prominent feature in the landscape.

If you want to install a pool, it’s important to work with a landscape architect who can make sure it meshes with its surroundings and meets your needs.

“A lot of people want a pool to cool off in the summertime,” Sanderson says. “The benefit of hiring us is we have a design background. We take into consideration all aspects of the project with a landscape architecture background.”

So whether you’re looking to add a pool to your existing landscape or want to include one as part of a complete outdoor overhaul, Sanderson and the Russell Pool Company team can help. They’ll meet with you for a consultation to identify your goals and budget. Their design process is collaborative to make sure customers get exactly what they’ve been dreaming of.

For more information, call 225-924-2527. Or visit www.russellpools.com, where you also can view a photo gallery of projects.

Build Your Dream Pool

Read more Home + Design