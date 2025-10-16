Building homes, building hope: for JR Construction, community commitment and business growth go hand in hand | By Sponsored Content -

Named the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home® Trade Partner of the Year, JR Construction’s story is one of craftsmanship, community, and continued growth across Louisiana.

JR Construction has been named the 2025 Trade Partner of the Year (Midsouth region) by the St. Jude Dream Home® Builder Summit, in recognition of its exceptional work on the Baton Rouge Dream Home. This marks a pivotal moment for the firm, one that draws a direct line from its roots in community service to its ongoing business momentum.

The award isn’t just symbolic. According to the Builder Summit, the honor underscores JR Construction’s dedication, craftsmanship, and consistent support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. JR’s role in the Baton Rouge Dream Home project helps channel funds toward lifesaving pediatric care and research, building a bridge between the company’s operations and its public impact.

That dual identity—builder and benefactor—isn’t new for JR Construction. In fact, it’s a through line in how they present themselves. As Managing Partner Jack Pou notes, JR isn’t simply erecting structures; it’s cultivating relationships and community. The firm operates on a “turnkey” model, providing labor, materials, and local vendor connections that give general contractors an efficiency advantage.

On job sites, JR emphasizes clear, hands-on oversight rather than remote supervision. Pou even holds monthly Spanish classes to facilitate communication with crews, many of whom are Hispanic, which helps avoid expectation gaps on the construction floor.

The company also takes pride in community participation: a handicapped ramp installed for Kid’s Orchestra, involvement in St. Jude Dream Day, support for OLOL Children’s Hospital, and annual engagement with the American Heart Association’s walk.

The firm’s business trajectory mirrors its civic ambitions. In 2022–2023, JR Construction posted its best year ever, doubling revenue from 2021 and expanding its footprint across southeastern Louisiana — from Covington to Houma and Thibodeaux. In response to market shifts, JR has diversified into multifamily housing projects (apartments, townhomes) in addition to single-family homes.

Today, JR Construction Solutions continues that expansion. In Lafayette, the firm is performing concrete and framing work on developments such as Sweet Water Point (143 rental lots) and Magnolia Point, both with Level Homes. Other active projects include The Crest, Creekview, West Village Annex, and partnerships with Triton on Arbours at Acadiana and Vermillion Charter. These contracts signal JR’s ambition to scale while maintaining its standard for quality across Louisiana communities.

In awarding JR Construction the 2025 St. Jude Trade Partner honor, the industry is not only recognizing superior workmanship but also affirming the company’s mission-driven identity. It’s a recognition that, for JR, building homes and building hope go hand in hand.

