Interior Designer Aimee Walker’s 7 Keys to Year-Round Indoor/Outdoor Living in the South

High temperatures and humidity or even cold wet days of winter don’t have to prevent you from enjoying the beautiful outdoors. A well-planned outdoor space will also increase the square footage of your home, giving you year-round access to entertain family and friends.

Interior designer Aimee Walker, IADA, RES, the owner of Aimee Walker Interiors, identifies these seven key features for making your outdoor area usable no matter what the season or the weather forecast:

Automatic or stationary screens. The new screens don’t distort and are made to give you a clear view. They keep the mosquitoes and unwanted bugs out. Screens also help control the dust making it easier to keep the area clean. Automatic screens give you the option of opening up the space with the push of a button. Heat and air. Outdoor porch areas that are screened can also have heating and air systems that control the temperature of the area and keep the space comfortable. Doors. There are many door options that can be used such as sliding, bifold, hinged or retractable glass walls. The wider the opening to your outdoor space, the more it will feel like part of your indoor space. Also, the flow back and forth will move freely. Flooring. Make sure to pick flooring that is slip resistant, especially off of areas with a pool. There are many beautiful options for outdoor flooring that make a space feel more like an extension of the house. Things have moved way beyond stained concrete or brick options. Ask to see options of porcelain tiles that create patterns or bring in color and texture. Lighting, sound and TVs. Proper lighting makes all the difference in a space, especially at night. Make sure your work areas are well lit and relaxing spaces have dimmers to control the mood. Any entertaining area needs a great sound system for music or TV viewing. Consulting with a company specializing in this will ensure that you get the right combo for your needs. Furniture. There are many styles and options available in all price ranges for outdoor furniture. You will be spending a lot of time in this space, so make sure your seating is comfortable. Appliances. Last, but certainly not least, is your choice of appliances. Outdoor kitchens have moved past the basic barbecue grill. Some options available are griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, stovetops, ovens, fryers, green eggs, large sinks, dishwashers and refrigerators, to name just a few.

Your outdoor space can be whatever you want it to be. The key is to thoughtfully plan the layout so that it functions like you need it to.

