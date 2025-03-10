Built to last: The trusted name in concrete & framing across Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

JR Construction Solutions stands out as a trusted partner for concrete and framing work. As a leading subcontractor, the company has earned a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional results to builders across the residential and commercial sectors in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

JR has focused on building strong relationships with local companies and construction leaders. Through collaboration with renowned local homebuilders and commercial contractors, JR works on a wide range of projects, from creating dream homes to building commercial space.

Residential excellence

Homebuilders are looking for a subcontractor with experience to ensure top-tier craftsmanship and reliability.

Dantin Builders turned to JR to complete the concrete and framing work for the Reddy residence, a luxury custom home in the new Oakbrook subdivision located off Perkins Road near Willow Grove. Troyer Builders contracted with JR for the Jackson residence, another high-end framing and concrete project in the University Club. JR has teamed up with Level Homes to provide the concrete and framing services for the 48-unit townhome development, Arabella, a multifamily production in Geismar near La. 73 and Interstate 10.

Commercial expertise

JR also provides light construction services in the commercial sector. The company recently completed the concrete work for the Central Oil Building for Grant Ethridge Construction.

“Jack Pou and his team can meet demanding timelines without compromising on quality, making them a valuable asset to a commercial project,” Ethridge says.

Local roots

JR Construction Solutions was founded by Jack Pou and Ryan Engquist in 2015. The company takes pride in its local roots, employing a skilled team of professionals who understand the demands of south Louisiana’s construction projects. Their commitment goes beyond construction to supporting the community, and they prioritize lasting relationships with their clients and partners.

