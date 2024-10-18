A Guide to Stylish Shower Niches | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by M&M Glass Company

Functionality is key when it comes to upgrading a bathroom. For a practical storage solution that’s also aesthetically pleasing, consider the humble shower niche — a recessed shelf built right into the wall of your shower.

A shower niche is a great spot for storing toiletries, which helps minimize clutter in the bathroom. With many different shapes and sizes of niches out there, you can choose a design that suits your needs. A niche also provides an opportunity to incorporate materials like tile, stone and glass, adding a touch of elegance to the bathroom.

If you’re wondering if a built-in shower niche is right for you, think about how much storage space you have now. Are you using a traditional shower caddy hanging over the shower head? Do you have shelving? Perhaps these storage solutions work just fine for you. But if you find them to be too bulky, a built-in niche can help you maximize your space. A niche also puts soap, shampoo and other essentials at your fingertips — no more forgetting to grab items off a shelf before you get into the shower. By keeping everything neat and organized, a niche can elevate the look of the whole bathroom.

There are several types of shower niches. Most common is a recessed niche built directly into the wall. A niche can be long and horizontal, providing lots of storage space, or it can be small and understated. Some customers add glass shelving. The size and shape depend on your storage needs and the available space in the shower.

Smaller niches may hold just a couple of bottles while larger ones can accommodate several items and multiple shelves. You could even install two separate niches side by side or one over the other. Measure your shower area and take some time to think about what you need to store to determine the best size for your niche — or niches.

Niches often are placed on the same wall as the shower head, but you can put yours on an adjacent wall or even in a corner. Think about where you typically reach for your toiletries. This is where your shower niche should go.

Choose materials for your shower niche that match or complement the rest of your bathroom. Whether you select tile, natural stone or glass, there are plenty of options. You can go for a subtle look, or you can use bold, colorful patterns like mosaic tiles to make the niche a focal point. Some niches feature LED lighting to make it easier to see your products — and to add a little more panache.

You can hire a professional or take a do-it-yourself route to install a shower niche. A professional will ensure the project is done correctly and be prepared for any surprises that may lurk beneath the surface when you cut into your current shower wall.

If you’re handy and want to DIY your niche, proper waterproofing is critical to prevent water damage and mold growth. Use waterproof membrane and sealant to fully protect your new niche. Also, take care that it is properly framed to provide support and stability — especially important if you’re adding shelves or plan to store heavy items in the niche. Slightly slope the bottom of the niche so water can drain out.

Ready for a shower niche? The expert team of installers as well as the sales and design staff at M&M Glass Company can help.

