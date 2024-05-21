New windows add energy efficiency, curb appeal | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Window World

Windows are known as the “eyes” of the house. In Feng shui, windows represent your own eyes, and the state of your windows can say a lot about how clearly you see the world around you.

So when your goal is to improve the curb appeal of your home, installing new windows is the perfect place to start in making your home feel fresh.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Window World is the largest window replacement company in the United States. The company’s mission? To offer homeowners high-quality, affordable windows and doors along with exceptional customer service from initial consultation through expert installation.

Window World windows — known as replacement windows — save customers money and energy in many ways. Custom-made in all sizes for many window types, they are crafted from heavy-duty construction, SolarZone™ Energy Star insulated glass designed for high-quality thermal performance. Window World’s state-of-the-art technology cuts energy consumption and reduces your home’s susceptibility to damaging ultraviolet energy that can lead to the fading of carpets, curtains, and furniture by over 75%.

Window World windows boast an energy-efficient design and installation process. High-performance Low-E coatings on the windows themselves help maintain the perfect temperature in your home by blocking heat gain from the sun’s reflected rays in the summer and keeping the cold out during the winter months. The company’s Warm-Edge Spacer system, or the component that separates glass layers, is specially designed to block the path of escaping heat effectively, reducing condensation on winter glass. Window World also uses argon gas as insulation for all replacement windows because its extremely low thermal conductivity and high density make it an ideal product to help increase energy savings in your home.

Window World takes its passion for affordable, energy-efficient products beyond just windows, despite what the company’s name suggests. Doors and vinyl siding are also popular among its clients due to durability, energy efficiency, and the boost in curb appeal they can bring to a home quickly.

The best part is that, regardless of the scale of your home renovation project, Window World has flexible financing options available, and all products are covered under a lifetime warranty, offering a sense of security with what should be a once-in-a-lifetime purchase.

Ready to start seeing your home through new eyes? Jumpstart the process with a visit to the Window World of Baton Rouge today.

