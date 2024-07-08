Crafting custom excellence: The artistry of Beadle Enterprises | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Beadle Enterprises

When the Trahan family approached Andy Beadle about building custom cabinetry and some other items for their new home in Rouzan, it opened a door of opportunity.

Beadle, who owns Beadle Enterprises, has spent years honing his craftsmanship of cabinets and closets. Now, he’s making a foray into furniture — inspired by the Trahans’ vision for their home.

“Manufacturing furniture that was completely inspired by the Trahans is potentially a new outlook for my business,” Beadle says. “It was a very smooth transition from start to finish and turned out exactly how they imagined it with every intricate design they created.”

At the Trahan home, which was built by Bernhard Normand, Beadle was able to apply his skills in new ways. He shaped the feel and functionality of the home while it was still under construction, designing and crafting several pieces of custom furniture along with the cabinetry he’s known for.

1 of 5



“The home has a contemporary, modern look,” Beadle says. “Everything they dreamed of by sending me sketches was transformed into stellar furniture with every specific detail they requested. Their vision turned into a reality, and I was happy I was able to provide that for them.”

Taking a homeowner’s ideas and bringing them to reality in a way that marries style with seamless organization is the hallmark of a Beadle project. No matter what they’re building, Beadle and his team are experts at developing attracting storage solutions that incorporate one-of-a-kind materials. They fabricate everything locally and prioritize personalized service for clients.

One of the unique materials Beadle employed in this project was rift-sawn oak. This type of wood, which is cut to highlight the wood’s linear patterns, lends a refined, modern air to the entertainment centers Beadle constructed. For the bedrooms, he built nightstands and chests-of-drawers out of distinctive, deep-hued walnut.

In the kitchen, bathrooms and a bar area, Beadle’s specialty in cabinetry is on full display. He crafted cabinets featuring mitered doors outfitted with soft-close hardware. He also made several custom drawers to go around sinks.

The living room features another special touch: an accent wall with hidden doors that lead to another room.

“It’s a full wall that resembles fastened cabinets together,” Beadle says. “There are two doors integrated with those cabinet doors, which have hidden hinges.”

Have a vision of your own? Beadle Enterprises can bring it to life — whether you’re designing a new home or updating an existing one with new cabinetry, organization features or custom furniture.

