See your home in a whole new light [Sponsored]

Sponsored by Greige Home Interiors

Just like fashion, your light fixtures fall in and out of style. Designer lighting is one of the most important elements in setting the tone and mood of a room. Updating light fixtures is a simple way to update your space, and the light from your new fixture will cast light and shadows differently, allowing you to see the room—literally—in a new light.

Greige Home Interiors is the premier resource for signature designer lighting. From sparkling chandeliers and sconces to designer pendants and flush mounts, Greige also provides luxury designer furniture that cannot be found anywhere else, so you can express your style in any space.

Louisiana Luxury

Greige’s showroom is home to the largest Visual Comfort Gallery in Louisiana, featuring New Orleans designer Julie Neill. Both the art and the craft of creating custom lighting is Julie’s passion and her life’s work. She draws each design by hand and oversees the finishing of each piece, which results in a beautiful artisan-made fixture, skillfully crafted and carefully rendered in her New Orleans studio.

Julie believes in the transformative power of lighting. Deeply respectful of the tradition of artisan-made objects, it is her mission to create lighting of exquisite craftsmanship and lasting beauty. Her collection is inspired by her desire to create timeless, elegant works of art.

I grew up in New Orleans and I’m sure that’s where my passion for beautiful things was born. I’ve always been inspired by the creative spirit that gave birth to this exquisite, historic and unique city. The tropical climate, the picturesque architecture and the offbeat way of life are an unending source of inspiration to me.

—Julie Neill

Through Greige Home Interiors, you can even order one of Julie’s custom pieces. Each of these are made to order and tailored to the specifications and desires of the client, creating lighting that will illuminate your spirit as well as your environment.

Decorative fixtures truly are the architectural jewelry of a home. Besides Julie Neill, Greige’s Visual Comfort Gallery features extraordinary designers who are among the most influential tastemakers and brands of their times. Shop Greige’s curated showroom to find items that complement your style.

For more inspiration, visit greigehome.com or stop by the showroom on in Covington. Call 985-875-7576 to get personalized assistance from an expert designer at Greige Home Interiors.