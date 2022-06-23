The Beauty Break: Safe, quick and effective weight loss, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

To aid our patients in their health and wellness journey, The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinic has adopted a widely innovative and effective medical weight loss plan called Ideal Protein™. The plan encourages the body to live off fat reserves while providing enough essential proteins and nutrients to conserve muscle, enhance metabolism, and protect the body’s vital systems. Aside from supporting weight loss, the diet also reduces cellulite, improves skin, and helps fight off illness. Ideal Protein™ is a plan for long-term wellness and weight control. Our clinic provides one-on-one service for our Ideal Protein™ patients. Start your wellness journey today and learn more about the Ideal Protein program here.

